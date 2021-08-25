According to Aaron Wilson, the Minnesota Vikings worked out OT Roderick Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Not long after, Johnson signed on to the Texans’ practice squad, where he stayed for most of that season, then spent the 2019 season on the team’s active roster.

Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer last year before re-signing him to a one-year deal soon after. This offseason, the Texans re-signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal but waived him last week.

In 2020, Johnson was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Texans.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.