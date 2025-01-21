Vikings Working On Extension For GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are working on an extension with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Minnesota agreed to a long-term extension with HC Kevin O’Connell on Tuesday and they are looking to secure their HC and GM for the foreseeable future.

Adofo-Mensah, 43, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.

Minnesota hired him as their GM prior to the 2022 season where he has served since.

In Adofo-Mensah’s three years as GM with the Vikings, Minnesota has a record of 34-17 with a postseason record of 0-2.