Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested For Trespassing In Florida

According to Trevor Squire, Vikings WR Jordan Addison was arrested on Monday morning for misdemeanor trespassing in Florida.

Squire writes that a source said Addison was arrested at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, located 12 miles from the Tampa Bay International Airport.

Court documents say he was arrested at 3:46 a.m. on January 12 and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. He posted $500 bail and was released at 2:40 p.m. that same day.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team is aware of the situation but didn’t have anything else to add, per Kevin Seifert.

Addison served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy this season. He also has a speeding citation on his record for going 140 miles per hour.

Addison, 23, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings will have a fifth-year option on Addison’s contract for the 2027 season that they must pick up by May.

In 2025, Addison appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 receptions on 79 targets for 610 yards (14.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. He added two carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Addison as the news is available.