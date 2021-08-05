Washington Activates G Brandon Scherff & DT Daron Payne From COVID-19 List

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list.

We have activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-Brandon Scherff

-Daron Payne — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 5, 2021

That leaves WR Curtis Samuel and OT David Sharpe as the only two Washington players remaining on the list for now.

Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year this offseason.

In 2020, Scherff appeared in 13 games for Washington and making 13 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Payne, 24, is the former 13th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included a $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington picked up Payne’s fifth-year option worth $8.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2020, Payne had 27 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.