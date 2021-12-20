Washington Activates OL Sam Cosmi, DE Montez Sweat Off IR

The Washington Football Team announced they activated OL Sam Cosmi and DE Montez Sweat off injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves: Activated the following players off the Reserve/Injured List:

-T Sam Cosmi

-DE Montez Sweat Activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the Reserve/COVID-19 List Placed G Brandon Scherff on the Reserve/COVID-19 List — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 20, 2021

Sweat is fully recovered from a broken jaw, while Cosmi had a hip injury.

Sweat, 25, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

Washington has a fifth-year option to pick up on Sweat in 2023.

In 2021, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.