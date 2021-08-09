Washington Activates WR Curtis Samuel From COVID-19 List, Places Him On PUP List

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that they’ve activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the PUP list.

Samuel is dealing with a groin injury.

Samuel, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington this offseason.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.