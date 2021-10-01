Washington Activating WR Curtis Samuel From Injured Reserve

Washington HC Ron Rivera said that they are activating WR Curtis Samuel from their injured reserve, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

Washington designated Samuel to return from the injured reserve earlier this week.

He’s missed the first three games of the season and the bulk of the summer with a groin injury.

Samuel, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington this offseason.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.