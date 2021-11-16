Washington Announces Five Moves Including Placing DE Chase Young On IR

The Washington Football Team officially placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve with his torn ACL on Tuesday.

Washington also promoted DL Daniel Wise, activated OL Saahdiq Charles from the COVID-19 list and signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad.

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

DE Chase Young Signed the following player from the practice squad:

DL Daniel Wise Signed the following players to the practice squad:

TE Temarrick Hemingway

DT Gabe Wright — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 16, 2021

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and one and a half sacks.