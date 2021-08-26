Washington Cuts TE Temarrick Hemingway, Re-Signs C Jon Toth

The Washington Football Team announced it has cut TE Temarrick Hemingway to make room for C Jon Toth.

Hemingway, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He was on and off of the Rams’ roster over his first two years in the NFL before the Broncos signed him to their practice squad in 2018.

Denver eventually promoted Hemingway to their active roster before waiving him shortly afterward. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers but cut him coming out of the 2019 preseason.

Hemingway re-signed to a futures contract with Carolina in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts. He later signed on to Washington’s practice squad and has been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Hemingway appeared in eight games for Washington and caught one pass for 10 yards.