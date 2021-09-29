Washington Designates WR Curtis Samuel To Return From IR

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Football Team has designated WR Curtis Samuel to return from injured reserve.

He’s missed the first three games of the season and the bulk of the summer with a groin injury but Jhabvala says he’s scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

Samuel has a 21-day window to practice with the team before they have to add him to the active roster.

Samuel, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington this offseason.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.