Washington Elevating C Keith Ismael & T David Steinmetz

The Washington Football Team has elevated C Keith Ismael and T David Steinmetz for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

C Keith Ismael

T David Steinmetz



T Cornelius Lucas who was listed as questionable on Friday has been downgraded to out. — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 30, 2021

Ismael, 23, was a fifth-round pick by Washington out of San Diego State back in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie contract with the team in July of 2020 but failed to make the final roster in 2021 and was waived. He was then added to the practice squad the following day.

In 2020, Ismael appeared in eight games for Washington.