Washington Exercising Fifth-Year Option On DT Da’Ron Payne

The Washington Football Team is exercising the fifth-year option on DT Da’Ron Payne, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

The fifth-year option will cost Washington $8.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term deal over the next year or so.

Payne, 23, is the former 13th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included a $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Payne had 27 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.