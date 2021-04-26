Washington Exercising Fifth-Year Option On DT Da’Ron Payne

The Washington Football Team is exercising the fifth-year option on DT Da’Ron Payne, according to Nicki Jhabvala.
The fifth-year option will cost Washington $8.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term deal over the next year or so.
Payne, 23, is the former 13th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included a $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.
In 2020, Payne had 27 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!