Washington Makes Three Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Washington Football Team announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster. They are also elevating C Keith Ismael and DE Bunmi Rotimi for their upcoming game.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason this past August and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in one game for Washington and is yet to record any statistics.

