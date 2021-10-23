Washington Makes Three Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster. They are also elevating C Keith Ismael and DE Bunmi Rotimi for their upcoming game.

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden



Elevated the following players from the practice squad:

C Keith Ismael:

DE Bunmi Rotimi



DE Shaka Toney who was listed as questionable has been downgraded to out. — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 23, 2021

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason this past August and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in one game for Washington and is yet to record any statistics.