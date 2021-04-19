Washington No Longer Attending Trey Lance’s Second Pro Day

According to John Keim, Washington will not be at North Dakota State QB Trey Lance‘s second pro day today.

Despite being previously reported to be one of the teams planning to attend, Keim says Washington decided they already had clear feelings about Lance and didn’t need to go.

He adds Washington is keeping their feelings close to the vest on Lance. They’ve been linked in the past to Lance, but it would likely take a huge trade up into the top five or top ten to be able to land him as their quarterback of the future.

Lance, 20, is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and he’s widely expected to be a top-10 pick.

During his college career at NDSU, Lance threw for 2,947 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of 19 games. He also rushed 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Lance as the news is available.