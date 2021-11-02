Washington Places C Chase Roullier On IR, Activates S Darrick Forrest

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday they have placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve and activated rookie S Darrick Forrest.

The Washington Football Team has placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List: C Chase Roullier The Washington Football Team has activated the following player to the active roster: S Darrick Forrest — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 2, 2021

Roullier fractured his fibula in Week 8, while Forrest had been designated to return from injured reserve a few weeks ago.

Roullier, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal is worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington this past January.

In 2021, Roullier appeared in eight games for Washington, making eight starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 center out of 38 qualifying players.

Forrest, 22, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

During his four-year college career, Forrest recorded 200 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, six pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.