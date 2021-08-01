Washington Places DT Daron Payne On COVID-19 List

The Washington Football Team announced Sunday that they’ve placed DT Daron Payne on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed DT Daron Payne on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 1, 2021

Payne, 24, is the former 13th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included a $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington picked up Payne’s fifth-year option worth $8.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2020, Payne had 27 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.