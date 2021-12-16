Washington Places Three More Players On COVID-19 List, Sign DT Akeem Spence

The Washington Football Team announced that they have placed three more players on their COVID-19 list including S Kam Curl, C Keith Ismael, C Tyler Larsen. Washington also signed DT Akeem Spence in a corresponding move.

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

S Kam Curl

C Keith Ismael

C Tyler Larsen



The Washington Football Team signed the following free agent:

DT Akeem Spence — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 16, 2021

This adds to Washington’s extensive list of players already on the COVID-19 list. The full list includes:

Spence, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Patriots last year. He returned to New England last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Spence appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.

Larsen sustained an Achilles injury in Week 14 and is expected to be placed on the injured reserve. This will prevent him from rehabbing at the team’s facility until he’s able to test negative.

Larsen, 30, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Miami before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

After a year with the Redskins, Larsen signed a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2016 season and he returned to Carolina on exclusive rights deals for two straight seasons.

Larsen then signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension that included $1.4 million guaranteed with the Panthers. He played out that contract before signing with Washington for a second time back in March.

In 2021, Larsen has appeared in eight games for Washington, making two starts at center.