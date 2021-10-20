Washington Re-Signs WR Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday it has re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad.

Washington has signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 20, 2021

Harmon was cut to make room for K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad yesterday, but with Blewitt going to the active roster, Harmon’s spot freed back up.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King DE Bunmi Rotimi OT David Steinmetz WR Antonio Gandy-Golden C Keith Ismael S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel RB Jonathan Williams QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel G Nolan Laufenberg DT T.Y. McGill WR Damion Willis LB De’Jon Harris WR Kelvin Harmon

Harmon, 24, was drafted by Washington in the sixth round out of N.C. State in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.64 million deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2020 season when he tore his ACL and was placed on IR for the season.

Washington waived Harmon coming out of the preseason in 2021. He returned to the team’s practice squad after a few weeks, though.

In 2019, Harmon appeared in all 16 games for Washington and caught 30 passes for 365 yards (12.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.