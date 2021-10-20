Washington Releases K Dustin Hopkins, Promotes K Chris Blewitt From PS

The Washington Football Team announced it has released K Dustin Hopkins, moving on from the veteran after seven seasons.

The Washington Football Team has released the following player:

K Dustin Hopkins Signed the following player from the practice squad:

K Chris Blewitt — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 20, 2021

Washington’s new kicker will be Chris Blewitt, who was just re-signed to the practice squad yesterday and now will quickly be promoted to the active roster.

Hopkins, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Hopkins appeared in six games for Washington and converted 12 of 14 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 12 extra point tries (83.3 percent).

Blewitt wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2017 and later caught on with the Bears as one of several kickers competing to replace K Cody Parkey.

Blewitt was later let go by the Bears and last worked out for the Jets back in August. He also had a brief stint on Washington’s practice squad earlier this month.

During his four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Blewitt converted 55 of 79 field-goal attempts (69.6 percent) to go along with 198 of 204 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) over the course of four seasons and 52 games.