Washington Signs CB Corn Elder Off Panthers Practice Squad, Places CB Darryl Roberts On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is signing CB Corn Elder to the active roster from the Panthers practice squad.

Elder should add some depth, particularly at nickel corner. Especially because the team also announced CB Darryl Roberts is going on injured reserve.

S Cole Luke — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 13, 2021

Washington also made a swap on the practice squad, signing S Cole Luke and releasing K Chris Blewitt.

Elder, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He spent just over two years in Carolina before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Giants later signed Elder to their practice squad. However, the Panthers signed him back off the practice squad to their roster later that season.

Elder signed a one-year deal with the Lions this past April, but was released coming out of the preseason. He caught back on with the Panthers on the practice squad.

In 2020, Elder appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 38 total tackles, one forced fumbles and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.