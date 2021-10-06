Washington Signing TE Jace Sternberger Off Seahawks’ Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team has signed TE Jace Sternberger off of the Seahawks’ practice squad on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few weeks ago and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.