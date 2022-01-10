Washington Signs Eight Players To Futures Deals

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Football announced that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

  1. OL Zack Bailey
  2. ​C/G Beau Benzschawel
  3. G Deion Calhoun ​
  4. DT Tyler Clark ​
  5. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  6. WR Kelvin Harmon
  7. G Nolan Laufenberg ​
  8. WR Marken Michel

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.

However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason last year and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in four games for Washington and did not record any statistics.

