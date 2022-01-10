Washington Signs Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Washington Football announced that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Monday.
The full list includes:
- OL Zack Bailey
- C/G Beau Benzschawel
- G Deion Calhoun
- DT Tyler Clark
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- WR Marken Michel
Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Washington.
However, Washington released Gandy-Golden coming out of the preseason last year and later re-signed him to their practice squad.
In 2021, Gandy-Golden has appeared in four games for Washington and did not record any statistics.
