Washington Signs LT Charles Leno To One-Year, $5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team has signed LT Charles Leno to a one-year deal.

Leno’s contract is worth $5 million, per Rapoport, and he gives Washington an experienced option on the blindside.

Leno, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,266,512 rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38 million extension in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $8.9 million in 2021 when the Bears designated him a June 1 cut.

In 2020, Leno started in all 16 games for the Bears and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

