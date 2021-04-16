Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they’ve waived CB DeMarkus Acy.

We have waived CB DeMarkus Acy. pic.twitter.com/yltkbkRJ5Y — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 16, 2021

Acy, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the 49ers. Unfortunately, San Francisco waived him during training camp and it took until October for him to sign on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle eventually released Acy from the unit in December. He signed a futures contract with Washington this past January.

During his college career at Missouri, Acy appeared in 38 games and recorded 77 tackles, no sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and 20 passes defended.