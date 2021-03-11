Washington Won’t Tender RFA CB Danny Johnson

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team won’t tender pending restricted free agent CB Danny Johnson, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Standig adds Washington is interested in bringing back Johnson at a lower rate.

Johnson, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He’s made the team coming out of camp each of the past three seasons.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games for Washington and recorded three total tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses. He also added 573 kickoff return yards.