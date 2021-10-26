Washington Worked Out RBs Kerryon Johnson & D’Onta Foreman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Washington Football Team worked out both RB Kerryon Johnson and RB D’Onta Foreman this week.

Washington could use some extra depth at the position as starting RB Antonio Gibson deals with a shin injury.

Foreman, 25, was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans in 2020. Tennessee declined to tender him a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Foreman signed with the Falcons at the beginning of training camp, but the team released him during final cuts.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus.

Detroit waived Johnson earlier this summer and he was claimed by the Eagles. Philadelphia waived Johnson with an injury designation last week and he was released with an injury settlement.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad a few weeks ago but released him in October.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.