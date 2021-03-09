Washington Working To Re-Sign CB Ronald Darby & K Dustin Hopkins

John Keim of ESPN reports that the Washington Football Team is still trying to get deals done with impending free agent CB Ronald Darby and K Dustin Hopkins.

Darby, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles last year on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington last year.

In 2020, Darby appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded 55 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.

Hopkins, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018.

In 2020, Hopkins appeared in all 16 games for Washington and converted 27 of 34 field goal attempts (79.4 percent) to go along with 30 of 32 extra point tries (93.8 percent).