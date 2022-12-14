Week 15 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 15.

AFC

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday night, 8:15 PM ET, NFLN)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

1) BUF win OR

2) BUF tie + LAC loss OR

3) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

4) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1) KC win OR

2) LAC loss OR

3) KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

1) KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

2) KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR

3) KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1) DAL win OR

2) DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR

3) DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR

4) SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR

5) SEA loss + WAS loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) DET loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday night, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

1) SF win