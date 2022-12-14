Week 15 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 15.
AFC
BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday night, 8:15 PM ET, NFLN)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
1) BUF win OR
2) BUF tie + LAC loss OR
3) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
4) BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
1) KC win OR
2) LAC loss OR
3) KC tie + LAC tie
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
1) KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
2) KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
3) KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
1) DAL win OR
2) DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
3) DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
4) SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
5) SEA loss + WAS loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
1) MIN win or tie OR
2) DET loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday night, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:
1) SF win
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!