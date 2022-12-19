Week 16 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 16. 

AFC

CLINCHED

  • Buffalo Bills — playoff berth
  • Kansas City Chiefs — AFC West

Buffalo Bills (11-3) (at Chicago (3-11), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  • BUF win OR
  • MIA loss

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) (at New England (7-7), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

  • CIN win OR
  • NYJ loss

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) (vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  • BAL win + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
  • BAL win + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
  • BAL win + NE loss + MIA loss

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) (at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

  • LAC win + NYJ loss + NE loss + LV loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Philadelphia Eagles — playoff berth
  • Minnesota Vikings — NFC North
  • San Francisco 49ers — NFC West
  • Dallas Cowboys — playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) (at Dallas (10-4), Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title and No. 1 seed with homefield advantage in NFC playoffs with:

  • PHI win

New York Giants (8-5-1) (at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York clinches playoff berth with:

  • NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss OR
  • NYG win + DET loss + WAS loss OR
  • NYG win + SEA loss + WAS loss

