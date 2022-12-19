Week 16 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 16.

AFC

CLINCHED

Buffalo Bills — playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs — AFC West

Buffalo Bills (11-3) (at Chicago (3-11), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

BUF win OR

MIA loss

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) (at New England (7-7), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

CIN win OR

NYJ loss

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) (vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

BAL win + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR

BAL win + NE loss + MIA loss

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) (at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

LAC win + NYJ loss + NE loss + LV loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles — playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings — NFC North

San Francisco 49ers — NFC West

Dallas Cowboys — playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) (at Dallas (10-4), Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title and No. 1 seed with homefield advantage in NFC playoffs with:

PHI win

New York Giants (8-5-1) (at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York clinches playoff berth with:

NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss OR

NYG win + DET loss + WAS loss OR

NYG win + SEA loss + WAS loss