Week 16 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here are the NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios heading into Week 16.

AFC

CLINCHED: None

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) (vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + LAC loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

  1. KC win OR
  2. KC tie + BUF loss OR
  3. KC tie + IND loss OR
  4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR
  3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5) (vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR
  2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4) (vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night, 8:15 PM ET, NFLN)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

  1. ARI win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
  3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4) (vs. Washington (6-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM, NBC)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie OR
  3. DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF loss OR
  3. TB win or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) (at Minnesota (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) (at Carolina (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR
  2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR
  3. MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

