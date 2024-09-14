Week 4 ‘Most Optimistic Timeline’ For Jordan Love Return

Diana Russini of The Athletic reports that Packers QB Jordan Love will not be returning against the Colts in Week 2 due to his MCL sprain.

Russini adds that Love’s return in Week 3 against the Titans is considered a “long shot” and that Week 4 against the Vikings is the most optimistic timeline for his return considering there are no setbacks.

Should he not be able to return in Week 4, Love would likely return in Week 5 against the Rams. He is expected to wear a knee brace upon his return in order to protect his knee and improve function.

Love’s initial timeline was 3-6 weeks and there has been some optimism he could return sooner than later. He was attempting to scramble at the end of the game against the Eagles when he was tackled.

His lower left leg got twisted as he pitched it back to Josh Jacobs. Love was down on the field in what appeared to be serious pain, but he was able to walk off the field, later to be diagnosed with an MCL sprain upon his return from Brazil.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Love as it becomes available.