Wide Receiver To Complement George Pickens Big Priority For Steelers This Offseason

Heading into the offseason, the Steelers have a need at wide receiver as only George Pickens and Calvin Austin are contributors from 2024 under contract.

Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Pittsburgh’s top priority in the offseason is to add another receiver. Farabaugh adds the Steelers are looking for a receiver to complement Pickens, not replace him as they are interested in keeping Pickens on a long-term deal.

He names Broncos’ Courtland Sutton as a potential trade candidate should Denver not agree to a long-term deal with the veteran, noting the Steelers had interest last year in a trade. Farabaugh also thinks Jaguars’ Christian Kirk would be an option if released or traded and brings up that they would have acquired Kirk at the trade deadline had he not broken his collarbone.

On the open market, Farabaugh says Pittsburgh will target Giants’ Darius Slayton because of their prior interest in him at the trade deadline a year ago.

However, Farabaugh mentions they won’t add any receivers until they figure out the quarterback situation.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

