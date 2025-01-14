Wink Martindale Also Interviewing For Colts, Has Interest From Bengals

Tom Pelissero confirms that Michigan DC Wink Martindale will interview with the Falcons on Tuesday and adds that the veteran coach will interview with the Colts on Wednesday.

According to Pelissero, Martindale has interest from the Bengals as well for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

With this amount of interest, it seems like there’s a pretty good shot of Martindale being back in the NFL next season.

Martindale, 61, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.