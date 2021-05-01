2021 NFL Draft Tracker: Day Three

Here’s our day three 2021 NFL Draft Tracker. We’ll be posting picks here as soon as they’re available, so be sure to check back for the latest.
2021 NFL Draft Tracker
|Overall
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|106
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|USC
|107
|New York Jets
|Michael Carter
|RB
|North Carolina
|108
|Atlanta Falcons
|Darren Hall
|CB
|SDSU
|109
|Tennessee Titans
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|WR
|Louisville
|110
|Cleveland Browns
|James Hudson
|OT
|Cincinnati
|111
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Tulane
|112
|Detroit Lions
|Amon St. Brown
|WR
|USC
|113
|Detroit Lions
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|Purdue
|114
|Atlanta Falcons
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Stanford
|115
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jabril Cox
|LB
|LSU
|116
|New York Giants
|Elerson Smith
|DE
|Northern Iowa
|117
|Los Angeles Rams
|Bobby Brown
|DT
|Texas A&M
|118
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Chris Rumph II
|EDGE
|Duke
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Iowa State
|120
|New England Patriots
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Oklahoma
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jordan Smith
|EDGE
|UAB
|122
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|LSU
|123
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Zech McPhearson
|CB
|Texas Tech
|124
|Washington Football Team
|John Bates
|TE
|Boise State
|125
|Minnesota Vikings
|Camryn Bynum
|CB
|California
|126
|Carolina Panthers
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|127
|Indianapolis Colts
|Kylen Gransen
|TE
|SMU
|128
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dan Moore
|OT
|Texas A&M
|129
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|North Texas
|130
|Los Angeles Rams
|Robert Rochelle
|DB
|Central Arkansas
|131
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Oklahoma State
|132
|Cleveland Browns
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Ohio State
|133
|New Orleans Saints
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame
|134
|Minnesota Vikings
|Janarius Robinson
|DE
|FSU
|135
|Tennessee Titans
|
|
|
|136
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|
|
|137
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|
|
|138
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|
|
|139
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
|
|140
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|
|
|141
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|
|
|142
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|143
|New York Jets
|
|
|
|144
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|
|
Round 5
|Overall
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|145
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|
|
|146
|New York Jets
|
|
|
|147
|Houston Texans
|
|
|
|148
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|
|
|149
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
|
|150
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|151
|Chicago Bears
|
|
|
|152
|Denver Broncos
|
|
|
|153
|Detroit Lions
|
|
|
|154
|New York Jets
|
|
|
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|
|
|156
|Miami Dolphins
|
|
|
|157
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|
|
|158
|Carolina Panthers
|
|
|
|159
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
|
|160
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|
|
|161
|Buffalo Bills
|
|
|
|162
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|
|
|163
|Washington Football Team
|
|
|
|164
|New York Giants
|
|
|
|165
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|
|
|166
|Tennessee Titans
|
|
|
|167
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|
|
|168
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|
|
|169
|Cleveland Browns
|
|
|
|170
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|
|
|171
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|
|
|172
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|
|
|173
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|174
|Buffalo Bills
|
|
|
|175
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|
|
|176
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|
|
|177
|New England Patriots
|
|
|
|178
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|179
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|
|
|180
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|
|
|181
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|
|
|182
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|
|
|183
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|
|
|184
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|
|
Round 6
|Overall
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|185
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
|
|186
|New York Jets
|
|
|
|187
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|
|
|188
|New England Patriots
|
|
|
|189
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|190
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
|
|191
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|192
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|
|
|193
|Carolina Panthers
|
|
|
|194
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|
|
|195
|Houston Texans
|
|
|
|196
|New York Giants
|
|
|
|197
|New England Patriots
|
|
|
|198
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
|
|199
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|
|
|200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|
|
|201
|New York Giants
|
|
|
|202
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
|
|203
|Houston Texans
|
|
|
|204
|Carolina Panthers
|
|
|
|205
|Tennessee Titans
|
|
|
|206
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|
|
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|
|
|208
|Chicago Bears
|
|
|
|209
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|
|
|210
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|
|
|211
|Cleveland Browns
|
|
|
|212
|Houston Texans
|
|
|
|213
|Buffalo Bills
|
|
|
|214
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|215
|Tennessee Titans
|
|
|
|216
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|
|
|217
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|
|
|218
|New Orleans Saints
|
|
|
|219
|Denver Broncos
|
|
|
|220
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|221
|Chicago Bears
|
|
|
|222
|Carolina Panthers
|
|
|
|223
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|
|
|224
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|225
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|226
|New York Jets
|
|
|
|227
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|
|
|228
|Chicago Bears
|
|
|
Round 7
|Overall
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|229
|New Orleans Saints
|
|
|
|230
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|
|
|231
|Miami Dolphins
|
|
|
|232
|Tennessee Titans
|
|
|
|233
|Houston Texans
|
|
|
|234
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|235
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
|
|236
|Buffalo Bills
|
|
|
|237
|Denver Broncos
|
|
|
|238
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|
|
|239
|Denver Broncos
|
|
|
|240
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|
|
|241
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
|
|242
|New England Patriots
|
|
|
|243
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|
|
|244
|Miami Dolphins
|
|
|
|245
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|
|
|246
|Washington Football Team
|
|
|
|247
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|
|
|248
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|
|
|249
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|
|
|250
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|
|
|251
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|
|
|252
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|
|
|253
|Denver Broncos
|
|
|
|254
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|
|
|255
|New Orleans Saints
|
|
|
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|
|
|
|257
|Cleveland Browns
|
|
|
|258
|Washington Football Team
|
|
|
|259
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|
|
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!