2021 NFL Draft Tracker: Day Three

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Here’s our day three 2021 NFL Draft Tracker. We’ll be posting picks here as soon as they’re available, so be sure to check back for the latest.

Overall Team Player Pos. School
106 Jacksonville Jaguars Jay Tufele DT USC
107 New York Jets Michael Carter RB North Carolina
108 Atlanta Falcons Darren Hall CB SDSU
109 Tennessee Titans Dez Fitzpatrick  WR Louisville
110 Cleveland Browns James Hudson OT Cincinnati
111 Cincinnati Bengals Cameron Sample DE Tulane
112 Detroit Lions Amon St. Brown WR USC
113 Detroit Lions Derrick Barnes LB Purdue
114 Atlanta Falcons Drew Dalman OL Stanford
115 Dallas Cowboys Jabril Cox LB LSU
116 New York Giants Elerson Smith DE Northern Iowa
117 Los Angeles Rams Bobby Brown DT Texas A&M
118 Los Angeles Chargers Chris Rumph II EDGE Duke
119 Minnesota Vikings Kene Nwangwu RB Iowa State
120 New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma
121 Jacksonville Jaguars Jordan Smith EDGE UAB
122 Cincinnati Bengals Tyler Shelvin DT LSU
 
 
123 Philadelphia Eagles Zech McPhearson CB Texas Tech
124 Washington Football Team John Bates TE Boise State
125 Minnesota Vikings Camryn Bynum CB California
126 Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State
127 Indianapolis Colts Kylen Gransen TE SMU
128 Pittsburgh Steelers Dan Moore OT Texas A&M
129 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jaelon Darden WR North Texas
130 Los Angeles Rams Robert Rochelle DB Central Arkansas
131 Baltimore Ravens Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State
132 Cleveland Browns Tommy Togiai DT Ohio State
133 New Orleans Saints Ian Book QB Notre Dame
134 Minnesota Vikings Janarius Robinson DE FSU
135 Tennessee Titans      
136 Baltimore Ravens      
137 Seattle Seahawks      
138 Dallas Cowboys      
139 Cincinnati Bengals      
140 Pittsburgh Steelers      
141 Los Angeles Rams      
142 Green Bay Packers      
143 New York Jets      
144 Kansas City Chiefs      
 
 

Round 5

Overall Team Player Pos. School
145 Jacksonville Jaguars      
146 New York Jets      
147 Houston Texans      
148 Atlanta Falcons      
149 Cincinnati Bengals      
150 Philadelphia Eagles      
151 Chicago Bears      
152 Denver Broncos      
153 Detroit Lions      
154 New York Jets      
155 San Francisco 49ers      
156 Miami Dolphins      
157 Minnesota Vikings      
158 Carolina Panthers      
159 Los Angeles Chargers      
160 Arizona Cardinals      
 
 
161 Buffalo Bills      
162 Las Vegas Raiders      
163 Washington Football Team      
164 New York Giants      
165 Indianapolis Colts      
166 Tennessee Titans      
167 Las Vegas Raiders      
168 Minnesota Vikings      
169 Cleveland Browns      
170 Jacksonville Jaguars      
171 Baltimore Ravens      
172 San Francisco 49ers      
173 Green Bay Packers      
174 Buffalo Bills      
175 Kansas City Chiefs      
176 Tampa Bay Buccaneers      
177 New England Patriots      
178 Green Bay Packers      
179 Dallas Cowboys      
180 San Francisco 49ers      
181 Kansas City Chiefs      
182 Atlanta Falcons      
183 Atlanta Falcons      
184 Baltimore Ravens      
 
 

Round 6

Overall Team Player Pos. School
185 Los Angeles Chargers      
186 New York Jets      
187 Atlanta Falcons      
188 New England Patriots      
189 Philadelphia Eagles      
190 Cincinnati Bengals      
191 Philadelphia Eagles      
192 Dallas Cowboys      
193 Carolina Panthers      
194 San Francisco 49ers      
195 Houston Texans      
196 New York Giants      
197 New England Patriots      
198 Los Angeles Chargers      
199 Minnesota Vikings      
200 Las Vegas Raiders      
201 New York Giants      
 
202 Cincinnati Bengals      
203 Houston Texans      
204 Carolina Panthers      
205 Tennessee Titans      
206 Indianapolis Colts      
207 Kansas City Chiefs      
208 Chicago Bears      
209 Los Angeles Rams      
210 Baltimore Ravens      
211 Cleveland Browns      
212 Houston Texans      
213 Buffalo Bills      
214 Green Bay Packers      
215 Tennessee Titans      
216 Pittsburgh Steelers      
217 Tampa Bay Buccaneers      
218 New Orleans Saints      
219 Denver Broncos      
220 Green Bay Packers      
221 Chicago Bears      
222 Carolina Panthers      
223 Arizona Cardinals      
224 Philadelphia Eagles      
225 Philadelphia Eagles      
226 New York Jets      
227 Dallas Cowboys      
228 Chicago Bears      
 

Round 7

Overall Team Player Pos. School
229 New Orleans Saints      
230 Las Vegas Raiders      
231 Miami Dolphins      
232 Tennessee Titans      
233 Houston Texans      
234 Philadelphia Eagles      
235 Cincinnati Bengals      
236 Buffalo Bills      
237 Denver Broncos      
238 Dallas Cowboys      
239 Denver Broncos      
240 Philadelphia Eagles      
241 Los Angeles Chargers      
242 New England Patriots      
243 Arizona Cardinals      
 
244 Miami Dolphins      
245 Pittsburgh Steelers      
246 Washington Football Team      
247 Arizona Cardinals      
248 Indianapolis Colts      
249 Jacksonville Jaguars      
250 Seattle Seahawks      
251 Tampa Bay Buccaneers      
252 Los Angeles Rams      
253 Denver Broncos      
254 Pittsburgh Steelers      
255 New Orleans Saints      
256 Green Bay Packers      
257 Cleveland Browns      
258 Washington Football Team      
259 Tampa Bay Buccaneers      
 

