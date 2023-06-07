2023 NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL announced the official 2023 preseason schedule on Wednesday.
As a reminder, the league reduced the preseason from four weeks down to three as part of the latest CBA agreement.
2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
*(All times Eastern/PM)
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3
- N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 10
- Houston at New England, 7:00
- Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00
Friday, August 11
- N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00
- Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00
- Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
- Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00
- Washington at Cleveland, 7:30
- Denver at Arizona, 10:00
Saturday, August 12
- Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00
- Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00
- N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00
- Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00
- Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00
- L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00
Sunday, August 13
- Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00
- San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 17
- Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, August 18
- Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
- Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30
Saturday, August 19
- Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00
- Miami at Houston, 4:00
- Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30
- Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00
- Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
- Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00
- New England at Green Bay, 8:00
- Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00
- Denver at San Francisco, 8:30
- Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00
- Dallas at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, August 20
- New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
Monday, August 21
- Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 24
- Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30
- Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00
Friday, August 25
- Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00
- New England at Tennessee, 8:15
- L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00
Saturday, August 26
- Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00
- Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00
- Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00
- Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00
- N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00
- Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05
- Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00
- Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00
- Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00
- L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00
Sunday, August 27
- Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!