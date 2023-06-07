2023 NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL announced the official 2023 preseason schedule on Wednesday.

As a reminder, the league reduced the preseason from four weeks down to three as part of the latest CBA agreement.

2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

*(All times Eastern/PM)

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3

N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston at New England, 7:00

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00

Friday, August 11

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30

Denver at Arizona, 10:00

Saturday, August 12

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00

Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Friday, August 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00

Miami at Houston, 4:00

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00

New England at Green Bay, 8:00

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00

Dallas at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Monday, August 21

Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00

Friday, August 25

Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00

New England at Tennessee, 8:15

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00

Saturday, August 26

Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00

Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00

Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00

Sunday, August 27

Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00