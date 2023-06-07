2023 NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL announced the official 2023 preseason schedule on Wednesday.

As a reminder, the league reduced the preseason from four weeks down to three as part of the latest CBA agreement. 

2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

*(All times Eastern/PM)

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3

  • N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 10

  • Houston at New England, 7:00
  • Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00

Friday, August 11

  • N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00
  • Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00
  • Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
  • Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00
  • Washington at Cleveland, 7:30
  • Denver at Arizona, 10:00

Saturday, August 12

  • Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00
  • Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00
  • N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00
  • Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00
  • Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00
  • L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00

Sunday, August 13

  • Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00
  • San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 17

  • Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Friday, August 18

  • Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
  • Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30

Saturday, August 19

  • Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00
  • Miami at Houston, 4:00
  • Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30
  • Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00
  • Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
  • Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00
  • New England at Green Bay, 8:00
  • Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00
  • Denver at San Francisco, 8:30
  • Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00
  • Dallas at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, August 20

  • New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Monday, August 21

  • Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 24

  • Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30
  • Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00

Friday, August 25

  • Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00
  • New England at Tennessee, 8:15
  • L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00

Saturday, August 26

  • Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00
  • Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00
  • Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00
  • Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00
  • N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00
  • Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05
  • Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00
  • Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00
  • Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00
  • L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00

Sunday, August 27

  • Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00

 

