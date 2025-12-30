2025 Playoff Scenarios: Week 18

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 18 on Tuesday.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Denver Broncos (13-3) – AFC West
- New England Patriots (13-3) – AFC East
- Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) – playoff berth
- Buffalo Bills (11-5) – playoff berth
- Houston Texans (11-5) – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) – playoff berth
Denver Broncos (13-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Denver clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- DEN win OR
- DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR
- NE loss + JAX loss or tie
New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
New England clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- NE win + DEN loss or tie OR
- NE tie + DEN loss
Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee (3-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:
- JAX win or tie OR
- HOU loss or tie
Houston Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win + JAX loss
Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
- BAL win
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore (8-8); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Seattle Seahawks (13-3) – playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – playoff berth
- Chicago Bears (11-5) – NFC North
- Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – NFC East
- Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) – playoff berth
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. Seattle (13-3); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- SF win
Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- SEA win or tie
Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:
- CAR win or tie OR
- ATL win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) vs. Carolina (8-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win + ATL loss or tie
