2025 Playoff Scenarios: Week 18

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 18 on Tuesday. 

AFC

CLINCHED:

  • Denver Broncos (13-3) – AFC West
  • New England Patriots (13-3) – AFC East
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) – playoff berth
  • Buffalo Bills (11-5) – playoff berth
  • Houston Texans (11-5) – playoff berth
  • Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) – playoff berth
     

Denver Broncos (13-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. DEN win OR
  2. DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR
  3. NE loss + JAX loss or tie

New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New England clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. NE win + DEN loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + DEN loss
     

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee (3-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. JAX win or tie OR
  2. HOU loss or tie
     

Houston Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. HOU win + JAX loss
     

Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. BAL win
     

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore (8-8); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. PIT win or tie
     

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Seattle Seahawks (13-3) – playoff berth
  • San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – playoff berth
  • Chicago Bears (11-5) – NFC North
  • Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – NFC East
  • Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) – playoff berth
     

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. Seattle (13-3); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. SF win
     

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. SEA win or tie

Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. CAR win or tie OR
  2. ATL win
     

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) vs. Carolina (8-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win + ATL loss or tie

