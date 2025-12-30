2025 Playoff Scenarios: Week 18

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 18 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Denver Broncos (13-3) – AFC West

New England Patriots (13-3) – AFC East

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) – playoff berth

Buffalo Bills (11-5) – playoff berth

Houston Texans (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) – playoff berth



Denver Broncos (13-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

DEN win OR DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR NE loss + JAX loss or tie

New England Patriots (13-3) vs. Miami (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New England clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

NE win + DEN loss or tie OR NE tie + DEN loss



Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) vs. Tennessee (3-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with :

JAX win or tie OR HOU loss or tie



Houston Texans (11-5) vs. Indianapolis (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with :

HOU win + JAX loss



Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with :

BAL win



Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore (8-8); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with :

PIT win or tie



NFC

CLINCHED:

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) – playoff berth

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – playoff berth

Chicago Bears (11-5) – NFC North

Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – NFC East

Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) – playoff berth



San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. Seattle (13-3); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

SF win



Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

SEA win or tie

Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with :

CAR win or tie OR ATL win



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) vs. Carolina (8-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with :

TB win + ATL loss or tie