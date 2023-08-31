49er Sign CB Shemar Jean-Charles To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad.
The #49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2023
He was just waived by the Packers earlier this week.
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Alex Barrett
- FB Jack Colletto
- WR Chris Conley
- DL Marlon Davidson
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
- RB Brian Hill
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- OL Corey Luciano
- WR Tay Martin
- DL T.Y. McGill
- LB Curtis Robinson
- WR Willie Snead IV
- CB Tre Swilling
- OL Leroy Watson IV
- WR Isaiah Winstead
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
Jean-Charles, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.
In 2022, Jean-Charles appeared in six games for the Packers and recorded three total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!