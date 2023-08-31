49er Sign CB Shemar Jean-Charles To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad.

The #49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2023

He was just waived by the Packers earlier this week.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DL Alex Barrett FB Jack Colletto WR Chris Conley DL Marlon Davidson TE Troy Fumagalli OL Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Brian Hill CB Qwuantrezz Knight OL Corey Luciano WR Tay Martin DL T.Y. McGill LB Curtis Robinson WR Willie Snead IV CB Tre Swilling OL Leroy Watson IV WR Isaiah Winstead CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Jean-Charles, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.

In 2022, Jean-Charles appeared in six games for the Packers and recorded three total tackles.