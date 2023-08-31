49er Sign CB Shemar Jean-Charles To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the practice squad. 

He was just waived by the Packers earlier this week. 

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL Alex Barrett
  2. FB Jack Colletto
  3. WR Chris Conley
  4. DL Marlon Davidson
  5. TE Troy Fumagalli
  6. OL Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  7. RB Brian Hill
  8. CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  9. OL Corey Luciano
  10. WR Tay Martin
  11. DL T.Y. McGill
  12. LB Curtis Robinson
  13. WR Willie Snead IV
  14. CB Tre Swilling
  15. OL Leroy Watson IV
  16. WR Isaiah Winstead
  17. CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Jean-Charles, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus. 

In 2022, Jean-Charles appeared in six games for the Packers and recorded three total tackles.

