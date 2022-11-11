49ers Activating Four From IR Including RB Elijah Mitchell

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that they are activating RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and DE Jordan Willis from injured reserve for their Week 10 game.

The 49ers are also placing CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve with an Achilles tear.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 41 yards on six carries (6.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.