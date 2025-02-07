49ers Adding Gus Bradley To Coaching Staff

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Colts DC Gus Bradley is expected to join the 49ers coaching staff.

Pelissero notes that Bradley has ties to 49ers DC Robert Saleh from their time together in Seattle and Jacksonville.

Bradley, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired. The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

From there, Bradley joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator but was later fired this offseason.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2024, the Colts’ defense ranked No. 13 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 25 in fewest passing yards allowed.