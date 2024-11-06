49ers Announce Five Roster Moves

The 49ers announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including that they have officially traded for DL Khalil Davis.

In addition, the team has signed WR Russell Gage and S Tashaun Gipson to the practice squad, released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad and opened the practice window for DL Yetur Gross-Matos.

Davis, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

Davi then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad after moving on from Indianapolis. He later joined the Texans in 2024 and returned to the team this past March.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in nine games for the Texans and recorded nine tackles and a sack.