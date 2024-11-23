49ers Announce Four Roster Moves, Elevate CB Nick McCloud

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated LB Jalen Graham and CB Nick McCloud from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, the 49ers have signed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to the 53-man roster. San Francisco placed LB Tatum Bethune on injured reserve.

McCloud, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2024 but waived him in November before he caught on with the 49ers practice squad.

In 2024, McCloud has appeared in eight games for the Giants and 49ers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.