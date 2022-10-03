49ers Announce Four Roster Moves

The 49ers announced four roster moves ahead of their game tonight with the Rams, including signing WR Willie Snead to the active roster and placing LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.

The team is also elevating RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers this offseason after a successful workout.

In 2021, Snead appeared in seven games for the Raiders and two for the Panthers. He caught four passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on eight targets.