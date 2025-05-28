49ers Announce They Cut Two Including P Mitch Wishnowsky

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have cut P Mitch Wishnowsky and LB DaShaun White.

The moves make room for P Thomas Morstead and LB Chazz Surratt, both of whom played for the Jets last year.

Wishnowsky has been San Francisco’s starting punter since 2019.

Wishnowsky, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million.

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in nine games for the 49ers and punted 22 times with a 45.2 average, no touchbacks and 11 kicks inside the 20.