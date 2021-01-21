49ers Bring Back QB Coach Rich Scangarello

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have officially brought back QB coach Rich Scangarello to their staff.

Scangarello left the 49ers a couple of seasons ago for one-year stints as the offensive coordinator for the Broncos and a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles.

Scangarello, 48, worked at Idaho as an offensive graduate assistant before beginning his coaching career at UC-Davis in 1998. He eventually worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator in 2008 before departing to be the Raiders’ offensive quality control coach in 2009.

Northern Arizona University hired Scangarello as their offensive coordinator/assistant HC in 2010 and he spent three seasons. The Falcons would later hire him as their offensive quality control coach and Scangarello followed Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers as the team’s QBs coach in 2017.

Scangarello joined the Broncos as offensive coordinator in 2019 but Denver surprisingly fired him after just one season after there was some reported internal strife between Broncos HC Vic Fangio and the offensive coaching staff that surfaced midseason. He caught on as a consultant with the Eagles in 2020 on a one-year deal.

In 2019, the Broncos were No. 28 in total yards, No. 28 in total points, No. 20 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.