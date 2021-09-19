49ers, Buccaneers & Seahawks Have Reached Out To Richard Sherman

According to Tom Pelissero, multiple teams, including the 49ers, Buccaneers and Seahawks, have expressed interest in signing free-agent CB Richard Sherman.

Pelissero adds Sherman expects to be on the field at some point this season and is back down to his Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds.

San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Seattle all have a need at corner, with injuries in Week 1 exacerbating weaknesses in the 49ers and Buccaneers’ depth.

Pelissero mentions money will be a factor for Sherman, who has had several interested teams since the start of free agency but none who have met his asking price.

As for Sherman’s legal situation, Pelissero notes he likely won’t receive the standard three-game suspension for a DUI until after the legal process is complete. He’s doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist to address mental health issues that led to the incident this summer.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.