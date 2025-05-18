49ers Close To Signing Multi-Year Extension With LB Fred Warner

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports, the 49ers are very close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension with veteran LB Fred Warner.

Warner’s current deal runs through the 2026 season and was originally a five-year extension worth $95.2 million.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Warner appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 131 tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, one touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We will have more news on Warner as it becomes available.