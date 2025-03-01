49ers & Commanders Discussed Jonathan Allen As Part Of Deebo Samuel Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the 49ers and Commanders discussed the possibility of including DT Jonathan Allen in the trade that ultimately sent WR Deebo Samuel to Washington.

However, the two sides ultimately decided to not include Allen in the trade. Fowler mentions that Allen’s $16.4 million he’s owed for the 2025 season is a potential hurdle in trade talks.

The Commanders recently granted Allen permission to seek a trade, so he figures to be one of the more notable trade candidates will be tracking this offseason.

Allen is entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million deal with a base salary of $15.5 million. Washington recently gave DT Daron Payne a four-year, $90 million extension and used an early second-round pick on DT Jer’Zhan Newton, making it logical to move on from Allen.

The Commanders could save nearly $17 million in cap space by releasing or trading Allen, as he has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the Commanders are looking to do right by Allen and help him land in the right spot via trade or free agency.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.