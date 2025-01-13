49ers Completed Interview With Noah Pauley For OC Position

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve completed an interview with Iowa State wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Noah Pauley for the team’s offensive coordinator position.

Pauley got his coaching career started back in 2011 at Minnesota-Duluth as a student assistant before being promoted to offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2016.

From there, he accepted the wide receivers coaching position at North Dakota State in 2019. He left North Dakota State for the same position at Iowa State in 2023 and earned the title of passing game coordinator in 2024.

In 2024, Iowa State finished 39th in FBS in passing offense at 255.7 yards per game and 25 touchdowns.