49ers DE Bryce Huff Announces Retirement

49ers DE Bryce Huff announced on his social media that he is retiring instead of playing this upcoming season, per Nick Wagoner.

The decision comes as a surprise given Huff isn’t even 28 yet and was under contract for next year at a salary north of $17 million, though there had been some buzz that the 49ers would have at least approached Huff about a pay cut.

The former undrafted free agent carved out a solid career with the Jets, Eagles and 49ers.

Huff, 27, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

However, the Eagles traded him to the 49ers after just one year.

In 2025, Huff appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 30 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.