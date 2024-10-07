49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos To Miss 4-8 Weeks After Knee Surgery

49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos will be sidelined for four to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery recently, per Eric Branch.

He re-aggravated a knee sprain that he dealt with in the preseason recently. San Francisco already placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Gross-Matos, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2024, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.