49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos To Miss 4-8 Weeks After Knee Surgery

49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos will be sidelined for four to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery recently, per Eric Branch.
He re-aggravated a knee sprain that he dealt with in the preseason recently. San Francisco already placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.
Gross-Matos, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.
Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.
In 2024, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!